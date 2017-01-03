Jessica Elgot has written a piece for the Guardian on the Liberal Democrat revival in the South West of England.
She quotes, among others, Daisy Benson (PPC for Yeovil) and Ross Henley, victor in a recent, startling council by-election.
Ross says:
"People did actually want to talk about Brexit on the doorstep. It seems to be redefining British politics in the same way the Scottish referendum did, it completely shook up the way people voted.
"Parties that have a muddled view on the big issues of the day generally tend to struggle. And we know where we stand."
