Sunday, January 15, 2017

Ilkley station and signal box in 1980


Ilkley station still exists, but the buildings have been converted into a supermarket and new platforms have been built a little further out.

Here it is in 1980 - at least I think it is Ilkley. If I am right, the hole in the back wall is where the line to Skipton via Bolton Abbey and Embsay used to run.

And below is Ilkley Junction signal box, which I imagine has long since vanished.

In those days if you hung around outside a box taking photographs and an intelligent interest, you had a sporting chance of being asked inside. I managed it at Ilkley.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)