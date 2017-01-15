Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Ilkley station and signal box in 1980
Ilkley station still exists, but the buildings have been converted into a supermarket and new platforms have been built a little further out.
Here it is in 1980 - at least I think it is Ilkley. If I am right, the hole in the back wall is where the line to Skipton via Bolton Abbey and Embsay used to run.
And below is Ilkley Junction signal box, which I imagine has long since vanished.
In those days if you hung around outside a box taking photographs and an intelligent interest, you had a sporting chance of being asked inside. I managed it at Ilkley.
