Labour group leader quits party over Corbyn's leadership

She told the Leicester Mercury:
"I have been finding that as leader of the Labour group on the council, I was finding it hard to maintain the national party line.
"I feel Jeremy Corbyn has not been clear about what he has been asking of us.
"On Brexit, I and others were out campaigning hard to remain, but it was hard to relay that to the voter when Jeremy Corbyn's position on the issue was unclear.
"He did have quite a lot of support on the doorstep, but many people were saying while he was leader they simply wouldn't vote Labour and that saddened me."
