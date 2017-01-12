Six of the Best 659

Nick Tyrone says ALDE made a historic mistake by not allowing Beppe Grillo’s Five Star Movement to join. I think he may be on to something.
"The President-elect really is very 'well-connected,' with an extensive network of unsavory global underground connections that may well be unprecedented in White House history." James S. Henry examines Donald Trump’s Russian connections.
Elizabeth King on the concept of the 'tomboy' and what it tells us about the history of race and gender in America.
"In recent years, almost without anyone noticing, a great deal of broadcast drama has put art or entertainment second to propaganda." Dan Atkinson has had enough of preachy television.
"Ancient oaks are often hollow – a fungus attacks the core of the tree, causing the wood to rot away, but the tree does not die and unless felled by the wind, an oak can live for centuries with a hollow trunk." Flickering Lamps visits Sherwood Forest and the Major Oak.
D.J. Taylor reviews Alan Bennett's Keeping On Keeping On.
No comments:
Post a Comment