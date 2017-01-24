Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Michael Crawford on Benjamin Britten
Quoting Michael Crawford the other day led me to this video.
It is historically interesting, in that it shows him as a teenager in the premiere of Benjamin Britten's Noye's Fludde at Orford church in 1958. And the tribute Crawford pays to Britten is moving.
Britten and boys. Britten and boys.
I don't think it would have been a shock to anyone if the composer's centenary year in 2013 had been the spur for disturbing revelations, but none came.
