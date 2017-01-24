Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Michael Crawford on Benjamin Britten



Quoting Michael Crawford the other day led me to this video.

It is historically interesting, in that it shows him as a teenager in the premiere of Benjamin Britten's Noye's Fludde at Orford church in 1958. And the tribute Crawford pays to Britten is moving.

Britten and boys. Britten and boys.

I don't think it would have been a shock to anyone if the composer's centenary year in 2013 had been the spur for disturbing revelations, but none came.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)