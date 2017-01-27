Friday, January 27, 2017

Segway-driving Nazi who dresses as a druid and carries a tribal spear is arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jews and Muslims



The Daily Mail wins our Headline of the Day Award with this worrying tale.

You can see the Nazi in question in the video above.

Of course, this is not the first time someone with right-wing views has a shown a fondness for an unusual mode of transport...

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)