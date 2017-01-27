Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, January 27, 2017
Segway-driving Nazi who dresses as a druid and carries a tribal spear is arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jews and Muslims
The Daily Mail wins our Headline of the Day Award with this worrying tale.
You can see the Nazi in question in the video above.
Of course, this is not the first time someone with right-wing views has a shown a fondness for an unusual mode of transport...
