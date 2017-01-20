Six of the Best 661

Tim Wigmore explains.
Milton Keynes is 50 years old. Stephen Bayley asks if we should celebrate it or laugh at it.
Raf Nicholson celebrates Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, who died this week: "The first women's cricket celebrity, she was unique, wonderfully charismatic and humorous."
Jem Stone offers a quick history of the BBC and social media.
"During the 1950s. the quest for the four-minute mile was seen very much in nationalistic terms; Bannister’s 1953 run was, in fact, hastily arranged to take place five hours before his American rival ... made his own attempt." Michael Crawley on Roger Bannister's quest for the four-minute mile and what it can teach moderns who seek a two-hour marathon.
"A century ago, Silvertown, a small community in east London, was devastated by an explosion at a TNT factory so big that is was heard in north Norfolk." Toby Butler tells the story of the worst explosion to hit London.
