"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, January 20, 2017
Doctor criticizes Gwyneth Paltrow for advising women to hold jade eggs in their vaginas all day
There has been other news in America today, and it has helped the New York Times to win our Headline of the Day Award.
The judges praised its perfect combination of celebrity, randomness and rudeness.
No comments:
Post a Comment