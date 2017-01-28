"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Market Harborough in the winter sun
Today I visited the Leicestershire town of Market Harborough.
It was looking rather attractive in the winter sun.
