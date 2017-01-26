Thursday, January 26, 2017

Nottingham London Road Low Level in 1980


Yesterday I showed you Nottingham London Road High Level in 1980 or thereabouts. Here is London Road Low Level, taken on the same day.

Today the building is home to the Virgin Active Health Club. Back in 1980 it was a British Rail parcels depot.

Read about its history on Disused Stations.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)