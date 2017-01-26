Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Nottingham London Road Low Level in 1980
Yesterday I showed you Nottingham London Road High Level in 1980 or thereabouts. Here is London Road Low Level, taken on the same day.
Today the building is home to the Virgin Active Health Club. Back in 1980 it was a British Rail parcels depot.
Read about its history on Disused Stations.
