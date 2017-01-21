Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, January 21, 2017
The Northampton nobody knows
Photographs from this afternoon's wanderings. The cool kids call it psychogeography.
I am pleased to report that the Jos. Rogers & Co. 1½p sign is still there.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment