Lord Bonkers' Diary: In the Library with my shotgun

New Year’s Eve
What with all the famous people dropping of the perch in 2016, I decided to take no risks today.
I necked a bottle of the cordial sold by the Elves of Rockingham Forest before dinner and sat in the Library with my shotgun until I heard the clock of St Asquith’s strike midnight.
Only then did I join the Young People celebrating in the Blue Ballroom – ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and so forth. I am pleased to report that I felt quite well enough to lead the traditional conga down my drive to the Bonkers’ Arms.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
