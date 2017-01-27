Friday, January 27, 2017

Lord Bonkers' Diary: In the Library with my shotgun

Unlike many celebrities, Lord Bonkers survives 2016.

New Year’s Eve

What with all the famous people dropping of the perch in 2016, I decided to take no risks today.

I necked a bottle of the cordial sold by the Elves of Rockingham Forest before dinner and sat in the Library with my shotgun until I heard the clock of St Asquith’s strike midnight.

Only then did I join the Young People celebrating in the Blue Ballroom – ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and so forth. I am pleased to report that I felt quite well enough to lead the traditional conga down my drive to the Bonkers’ Arms.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary...
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)