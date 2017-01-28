Will Theresa May remain silent even in the face of this?@timothy_stanley Had confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq. Even if we are not dual Nat.— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 28, 2017
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Conservative MP banned from the US by Trump's order
A tweet from Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, this evening:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment