Six of the Best 660

Matthew Kelly.
It's not only fake news we needs to fight, says Sean Munger, there's fake history too.
Jay McGregor explains how Margaret Thatcher killed superfast broadband in the UK before it even existed.
The History of Parliament Blog explains why clapping is not the done things in the Commons chamber.
"He anticipated a revolution in attitudes towards women in the workplace. He could see the start of a Westminster elite getting out of touch, not just on policy questions but also on standards of conduct. And he forcefully made the point that mass immigration and joining the European club had happened with minimal public consent." Matthew Reisz pays tribute to Anthony King.
Martyn Crucefix introduces us to In Parenthesis by David Jones.
