"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, January 01, 2017
Hazel O'Connor: D-Days
An anthem for 2017?
These are the decadent days
These are the decadent ways
We shall see, but Hazel O'Connor remains a goddess.
No comments:
Post a Comment