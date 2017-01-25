Subscribe to Liberator for the latest on the Liberal Democrats

The new Liberator has arrived, containing articles on child mental health, Lord Allderdice's review of barriers to participation in the Liberal Democrats, democracy in Georgia and much else besides.
But it is the gossip section, Radical Bulletin, that I turn to first.*
This time, among other things, it has the inside story of the party's being fined by the Electoral Commission, of ructions in the Scottish Lib Dems over the possibility of a second referendum and of the resignation of another peer appointed by Nick Clegg.
If you want to know what is going on in the party, you should subscribe to Liberator yourself.
* If Lord Bonkers complains, I shall point out that I have already read his diary.
