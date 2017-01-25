Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Nottingham London Road High Level in 1980


The station building has gone, the viaduct behind it has gone and the whole area around it is being redeveloped.

But back in 1980 (or thereabouts) Nottingham London Road High Level, an old Great Northern station on the line up to Nottingham Victoria, was still standing.

Then the Nottingham Antique Centre, it later became the Grand Central Diner, Sam Fay's Bar and Hooters before it was demolished around 1996.

There is far more about Nottingham London Road High Level, and many more photographs, on Disused Stations.
