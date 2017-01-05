Thursday, January 05, 2017

Hexham station in 1980


The dates and even the locations of these old photos of mine are bound to be a bit approximate, but I think they are right here.

These enamel signs - each British Rail region had its own colour - were still reasonably common in 1980. They are much rarer now.
