Thursday, January 05, 2017
Hexham station in 1980
The dates and even the locations of these old photos of mine are bound to be a bit approximate, but I think they are right here.
These enamel signs - each British Rail region had its own colour - were still reasonably common in 1980. They are much rarer now.
