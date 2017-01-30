Why a true Conservative would sign the petition against granting Trump a state visit

As I write this the petition against Donald Trump being granted a state visit to Britain is about to pass 1,500,000 signatures.
And Conservatives should be signing it.
Last year The Daily Beast recalled an interview that Trump gave to Howard Stern just weeks after the death of the Princess of Wales:
Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you could’ve gotten with Lady Di?” Stern asked Trump in the interview. “You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”
Trump replied: “I think I could have.”The Beast goes on to say:
Trump made a similar declaration in a separate 2000 broadcast with Stern, adding, she was “crazy, but these are minor details.”
“Would you have slept with her?” Stern asked in the latter interview.
“Without even hesitation,” replied Trump.The articles also prints the memories of Selina Scott:
However, last month the British TV presenter Selina Scott, a friend of Diana’s, claimed in the Sunday Times that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers” and that the princess had said the businessman gave her “the creeps.”
She wrote: “As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”And in 2012 Trump sent the following tweets (which were unearthed by Mashable):
Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
A proper Conservative, to whom the British constitution is something halfway sacred, would take great offence at this and would be happy to sign the petiton.Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012
It is not so long since there would have been red-faced backwoods MPs on television threatening to horsewhip him.
Where is Rear-Admiral Sir Morgan Morgan-Giles when you need him?
Today, however, Conservatism means little more than the worship of money. So there is no indignity the Tories will not suffer, or allow others to suffer, in the pursuit of it.
