Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The Wye Valley in 1948

Monnow Bridge, Monmouth

This lovely colour film follows the river upstream from Chepstow to its source.

Click on the still of the Monnow Bridge in Monmouth above to view it on the British Film Institute site.

The film was produced by The National Savings Committee, so we get a lecture on the importance of thrift when we reach the confluence of Wye and Elan.
