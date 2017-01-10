Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The Wye Valley in 1948
This lovely colour film follows the river upstream from Chepstow to its source.
Click on the still of the Monnow Bridge in Monmouth above to view it on the British Film Institute site.
The film was produced by The National Savings Committee, so we get a lecture on the importance of thrift when we reach the confluence of Wye and Elan.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:30 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment