Lord Bonkers' Diary: The school of politics in which I was raised

You may think he is just some old buffer sleeping off a good lunch in front of the fire, but here he makes important observations on the way to combat the rise of the far right.
Karl Popper and Woody Allen, eat your hearts out.
Wednesday
I remain convinced that he would have the pews removed from St Asquith’s and make us all sing ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine’ if he were given half a chance, but I have to say that Farron is making a pretty good fist of leading the Liberal Democrats.
For far too long, our strategy was one of Not Upsetting The Voters: if only we kept quiet about what we believed and delivered lots and lots of Focuses, we were told, then power would be ours. Well it was for a while and that seemed to upset the voters even more, so where does leave this precious strategy?
Under Farron we have been unashamed in our Liberalism and, in particular, our support of the European Union. Nor have we been afraid to give the Fruitcakes one up the snoot when called for. This is the school of politics in which I was raised, and I seem to recall that we did tolerably well in those days.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
