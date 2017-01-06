Friday, January 06, 2017

Longcross: The least used station in Surrey



This Londonist video takes us to the Waterloo and Reading line and the least used station in Surrey.

There used to be a Ministry of Defence tank test track nearby, but that closed in 2006 and there are now film studios right by it instead.

Read more about Longcross station on Diamond Geezer.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)