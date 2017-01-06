Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, January 06, 2017
Longcross: The least used station in Surrey
This Londonist video takes us to the Waterloo and Reading line and the least used station in Surrey.
There used to be a Ministry of Defence tank test track nearby, but that closed in 2006 and there are now film studios right by it instead.
Read more about Longcross station on Diamond Geezer.
