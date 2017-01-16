Siôn Simon: "A cep vinaigrette so beguilingly sophisticated that one was tempted to dab it behind one's ears"

These days Guido Fawkes spends too much time spinning on behalf of Pro-Brexit Tories, but he did have an amusing story today, So, in the spirit of the glory days of political blogging, I have stolen his illustration.
Siôn Simon, Labour's candidate for West Midlands mayor, is trying to reinvent himself as an English nationalist and man of the people.
Guido writes:
Judging by the campaign material above, you’d think Labour’s candidate for West Midlands mayor is a Brexit backer who wants to stick it to the Westminster elite. Vote Leave slogan? Tick. England flag? Tick. Platitude about how "Politicians in London have learnt nothing"? Tick.
Laughable really, since Sion Simon is still a Member of the European Parliament, backed Remain in the referendum and has been a career Westminster Europhile.It became even more laughable when I remembered what I wrote about Simon in March 2005:
Researching him further, I came across this tribute to him on the Wales Watch site. Its interest dates from the days when, styling himself "Siôn Llewellyn Simon" he was after a safe seat in the valleys.
Wales Watch commemorates in particular his time as a restaurant critic:
Wales Watch, I am sorry to say, has disappeared from the web, But at least I preserved its tribute to Siôn Simon,Boudin of guinea fowl was served perfectly warm, with a slice of foie gras on top, and a cep vinaigrette so beguilingly sophisticated that one was tempted to dab it behind one's ears.
