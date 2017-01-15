Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 15, 2017
The Housemartins: Over There
Hull is the UK City of Culture for 2017, which gives me an excuse to choose another track by one of my favourite bands.
Incidentally, Hull beat Leicester in the contest for this accolade. The judges said the Leicester bid "lacked slightly in ambition and innovation".
