Friday, January 20, 2017
A Deltic with snow on its boots
I must have taken this around 1980, by which times Deltics were confined to the stopping trains from York to King's Cross. (I was never convinced by those white cab surrounds.)
Except that this station roof doesn't look like York. Could it be Manchester Victoria?
If it was, what was the Deltic doing there?
3 comments:
Hull Paragon?
Oh and I remember them being used on the Newcastle-Edinburgh stopping services around then too. I caught a train from Prestonpans to Waverley hauled by one in the very early 80s.
Hull is possible as I did make the trip there from York.
Other suggestions have been Newcastle and Doncaster.
