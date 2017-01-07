Saturday, January 07, 2017

Peacock Inn, Market Harborough, in 1984


This building is now occupied by Pizza Express, but when I photographed it in 1984 it was still the Peacock Inn.

And back in 1979 I worked there as a barman during the summer vacation. One of the regulars was a proper, red-faced Major who taught me how to make him a pink gin.
