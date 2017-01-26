Lord Bonkers' Diary: An impenetrable, physical, deep, powerful, beautiful ha-ha

Friday
Those of us who lived through Leicestershire annexation of Rutland in 1973 vowed, when we had finally driven out the occupying forces, that it would never happen again. We looked at the possibility of building a wall or a fence, but the consensus that it would Spoil The View left us Rather Stumped.
Modesty forbids me to state who it was that hit upon the solution, but next year we shall be digging a ha-ha all around the county: an impenetrable, physical, deep, powerful, beautiful ha-ha. It will keep out invaders and, incidentally, keep in domestic staff.
And do you know the best thing about this ha-ha? We are going to make Leicestershire pay for it.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
