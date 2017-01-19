Labour to hold Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central by-elections in February

Labour is planning to hold the Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central by-elections on the same day next month ...
Senior party sources say the crunch polls are "likely" to take place on 23 February, although a final decision has yet to be made.
A formal announcement could take place as early as tomorrow.Labour's presss briefing is so chaotic that this story could well be denied in the morning.
But short by-election campaigns must make sense for Labour. It's not as if prolonged exposure to the media and the voters is going to do them any favours at the moment.
