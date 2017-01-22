Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Petula Clark: While You See a Chance
"I've always been famous as far as I can remember," Petula Clark told the Daily Mail a few years ago.
And it was not an exaggeration. She made her radio debut at the age of nine and entertained the troops during the Second World War.
Her latest album, From Now On, came out in October of last year. It features this version of While You See a Chance, the song (written with Will Jennings) that relaunched Steve Winwood for the MTV generation
Petula Clark, like everyone who performs Winwood's songs from that era today, offers a more downbeat version. They often do sound better shorn of the originals' glossy production.
Liberal England asks: Did I ever tell you the story of how Petula Clark phoned me?
Readers reply hurriedly: Yes ... You did ... Yes ... Definitely ... Oh yes.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment