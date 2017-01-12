Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Snow in Wensleydale, 1981
A topical photo, but it was taken on the same day as I shot the milepost at Redmire: 25 April 1981.
After getting to Redmire, a couple of university friends and I walked back down the valley through the village of Wensley to Leyburn.
There we were allowed to thaw out in the railwaymen's mess room while we waited for the train back to York.
