Thursday, January 19, 2017
The Goshawk (1968)
This film, made for the BBC in an era when nature dramas prided themselves on being unsentimental, is based on book of the same name by T..H. White.
You may have heard of it through Helen Macdonald's H is for Hawk.
White's words are spoken by Duncan Carse, who also plays the falconer and has very much the look of White.
You can read a little more about the film on a website devoted to the work of Carey Blyton.
Blyton, who was the nephew of Enid Blyton and died in 2002, wrote the music. He also prepared Benjamin Britten's scores for the press at Faber & Faber.
No comments:
Post a Comment