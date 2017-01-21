Tommy Baldwin features in Trivial Fact of Day

Michael Crawford, in his memoirs Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied with String, describes the break up of his marriage:
I moved out of our Wimbledon home in November 1972. But we had gone our separate roads months before we ever parted, and it was fairly clear in Gabrielle's mind that our marriage was over, although, at the time, I adamantly refused to admit it to myself.
Later on a friendship developed for Gabrielle which gave her the strength of face the realities of our own relationship. I had always been a passionate football fan and loved going to the matches, but the whole thing rather bored Gabrielle. I used to keep at her about it: "Look if we've got to get ourselves together," I told her, "we have to be part of things for each othet, so why don't you come to the football games..."
This kind of argument went on for months until she finally relented and came to a Chelsea match with me. Ironically, she ended up living with the centre forward for Chelsea, and had to children by him. I hate to say I told you so - but I knew she would enjoy herself once she'd actually been to a match.But who was this Chelsea player?
The standard work on the period, Greg Tesser's Chelsea FC in the Swinging 60s: Football's First Rock 'n' Roll Club, reveals that it was Tommy Baldwin.
