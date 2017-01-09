Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, January 09, 2017
The cast and crew talk about The Night of the Hunter
Released in 1955, The Night of the Hunter was the only film directed by the great British actor Charles Laughton. And it is a masterpiece.
Here, many years on, members of the cast and crew reminisce about its making.
The Night of the Hunter was based on a novel of the same name by the American author Davis Grubb. The shining gothic mood of the film comes straight from it.
