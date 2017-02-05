Sunday, February 05, 2017

Market Harborough canal basin before redevelopment


The warehouse in a pleasingly derelict state has now been restored and is The Waterfront - restaurant and home of Market Harborough's first gin bar.

You can see footage of the town's canal basin before it was redeveloped in another post on this blog.
