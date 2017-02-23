Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Leicester City sack Claudio Ranieri and lose public sympathy
I am not a Leicester City fan. Chelsea won my heart when I was a small boy, largely because my Mum comes from Battersea just across the river.*
But I was delighted when they won the Premiership last season. In part because it was so unlikely and in part because their triumph melded with the discovery of Richard III to win this historic city some of the recognition it deserves.
Things have gone badly for City in their defence of the title this season: they are currently only one point and one place above the relegation zone.
Tonight came the news that they have sacked Claudio Ranieri, the manager who won them the title.
You can say football is a business and has no room for statement.
But it was because of sentiment that so many supporters of other clubs were pleased for Leicester last season.
Now many of them will be rather pleased if Leicester City are relegated.
*People in the streets around Stamford Bridge support Fulham. Support for Chelsea follows the railways lines south out of London.
