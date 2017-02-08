Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Doleham: The least used station in East Sussex
We had a caravan holiday at Winchelsea Beach in 1967 (the Summer of Love) when I was seven.
I remember the train from Ashford to Rye and that there were people collecting signatures to keep the line open. Luckily, they succeeded.
Anyway, this is another banter-rich video from Londonist.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:06 pm
