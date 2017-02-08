Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Doleham: The least used station in East Sussex



We had a caravan holiday at Winchelsea Beach in 1967 (the Summer of Love) when I was seven.

I remember the train from Ashford to Rye and that there were people collecting signatures to keep the line open. Luckily, they succeeded.

Anyway, this is another banter-rich video from Londonist.
