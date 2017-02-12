Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 12, 2017
The Nicotines: Mary Wana
For years I have had a song at the back of my mind called, in a not terribly subtle drugs reference, "Mary Warner" or something like that. It was on one of the free CDs they used to give away with Q magazine.
The other day I did some research, finding a page on Discogs that lists all the free discs the magazine has given away.
And there it was on Hello! Discover The Best New Music Of 1997: Mary Wana by the Nicotines.
It still sounds good today, though very much of its era.
The Nicotines do not seem to have stayed together long. Their lead singer Greg Reinel later formed Nutrajet.
