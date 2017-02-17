The Shrewsbury to Bishop's Castle bus is under threat

Let's move to Bishop's Castle, says the Guardian today:
Hang out at… What a choice. The Castle Hotel, with log fires, beams, leather chairs and a lovely garden? The Three Tuns? The cheery Six Bells? Or coffee, cake and classical music at Yarborough House?I'm slavering already, though I don't suppose I will move there. Deep Shropshire does not seem a sensible place to retire to, though the genteel Church Stretton gets more than its share.
These days my family situation makes it hard for me even to visit there, though I have hopes of getting away this summer.
Trouble is, it may soon be much harder to get there without a car.
The other day South Shropshire Greens tweeted a cutting of a letter to the Shropshire Star by Steve Hale.
It began:
Shropshire Council has issued its latest findings on the viability of a number of bus routes within the county.
Out of 29 routes, the 553 Bishop's Castle to Shrewsbury is rated as 27 (one being the most viable) thus strongly suggesting that, whatever consultation people engage in, it will be axed by Shropshire Council to save subsidy money.You can find those ratings in Appendix 2 to Appendix A of the council's Shropshire Bus Strategy 2016-2021.
Will there be a rising? Or will Treasury cuts to local government mean the end of rural bus services across England?
