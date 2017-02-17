Friday, February 17, 2017

Oswestry to Welshpool 3



We have seen Oswestry station and Llanclys.

Part 3, after more train-driving action, takes us on to Llanymynech.

Look for some nice shots of a derelict stretch of the Mongomery Canal too.

Reader's voice: You spoil us.
