Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
There is another universe where the Lib Dems are in terrible trouble over Europe
By my calculation, 22 per cent of Liberal Democrat MPs abstained in the Article 50 vote today,
Norman Lamb and Greg Mulholland have given their reasons and you will find them collected together on Lib Dem Voice.
The comments below dwell on matters of conscience, but I am more worried about their political judgement.
This seems a good place to say how impressed I have been with Tim Farron's leadership of the party.
Some say he lacks gravitas, but that elusive quality comes with time and with being taken seriously by the media - something which is beginning to happen.
This charge can also be a cipher for snobbery. For some gravitas involves having been to public school and Oxbridge and coming from the South of England.
But on Europe in particular, Tim has got all the important decisions right.
Meanwhile, there is an alternate universe where Norman Lamb won the leadership in 2015 and the Lib Dems are in all sorts of trouble over Europe.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment