Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Market Harborough station with semaphore signals
Not just semaphore signals, but a very fine splitting distant. That means I took this photo while there was still an Up Goods line from Little Bowden Junction to Desborough North.
It was lifted as part of the Leicester to Bedford resignalling project, which dates this one to before 1983.
The locomotive approaching from south is a Class 25 hauling what looks to be a departmental train or a very mixed freight.
Note too the grass of the Dainite sports ground, which has long since had houses built on it.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Odd train! Four parcel vans, followed - it seems - by tanks.
Strange.
Post a Comment