Lib Dem candidate is the favourite in West of England mayoral race

The Bristol Post has promising news:
Former Bristol West MP Stephen Williams has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Metro Mayor election in May – and has immediately become the bookies' favourite to win.
Mr Williams, a former Local Government Minister, was nominated by party members after a vote between himself and former Bristol cabinet councillor Simon Cook.According to the Post, Ladbrokes is quoting the following odds for the contest to be mayor of the West of England:
Stephen Williams (Lib Dem) - Evens
Conservative - 11/10
Labour - 7/1
Green - 50/1
Ukip - 100/1
I am not the greatest fan of elected mayors, and the idea of a mayor for the West of England sounds silly.
But it turns out to cover a sort of Greater Bristol, taking in the Bath & North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire council areas as well as the city itself.
Liberal England wishes Stephen the best of luck for the contest (and hopes he will now drop the 'MP' from his Twitter handle).
If you want to help him win, Andrew Brown on Lib Dem Voice tells you how.
