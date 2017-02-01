Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Another shot of Ilkley station in 1980
A couple of weeks ago I posted photos of Ilkley station and Ilkley Junction signal box that I took when I was a student at York.
Here is another shot of the station. This one is taken from the start of the abandoned trackbed heading to Skipton, looking back at the rear of the buffers.
I think you would be by the cooked meat counter of a supermarket if you tried to take this shot today.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment