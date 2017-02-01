Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Another shot of Ilkley station in 1980


A couple of weeks ago I posted photos of Ilkley station and Ilkley Junction signal box that I took when I was a student at York.

Here is another shot of the station. This one is taken from the start of the abandoned trackbed heading to Skipton, looking back at the rear of the buffers.

I think you would be by the cooked meat counter of a supermarket if you tried to take this shot today.
