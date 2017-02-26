Sunday, February 26, 2017

Courtney Barnett: Dead Fox



Courtney Barnett is a singer-songwriter from Melbourne, Australia.

Dead Fox is a track from her 2015 album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit.

It is not to be confused with Plastic Fox.
