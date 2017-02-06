Monday, February 06, 2017

Tim Farron backs John Bercow over Donald Trump



The leader of the Liberal Democrats was interviewed on BBC1's News at Six this evening.

He was right to support John Bercow.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

you want a fight with the usa?

06 February, 2017 20:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)