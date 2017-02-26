Sunday, February 26, 2017

Market Harborough - a model market town for others to follow



A recent report for North Kesteven District Council pointed to Market Harborough as the model for run-down Sleaford to emulate.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire came here to see what all the fuss is about.

I am pleased that my judgement when a councillor that it was right to redevelop the town's cattle market to prevent out-of-town shopping development is backed here.
