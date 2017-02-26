Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Market Harborough - a model market town for others to follow
A recent report for North Kesteven District Council pointed to Market Harborough as the model for run-down Sleaford to emulate.
BBC Radio Lincolnshire came here to see what all the fuss is about.
I am pleased that my judgement when a councillor that it was right to redevelop the town's cattle market to prevent out-of-town shopping development is backed here.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment