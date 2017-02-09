Thursday, February 09, 2017

Welcome to Northamptonshire and the 1980s


I took this photograph in the early 1980s, but the county sign makes it look as though it could have come from a Shell guide of the 1950s. Except there would probably have been more hedgerows in those days.

It was taken by the A427, just east of Market Harborough. I remember walking up to Dingley and then back to town via Braybrooke.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)