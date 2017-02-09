Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Welcome to Northamptonshire and the 1980s
I took this photograph in the early 1980s, but the county sign makes it look as though it could have come from a Shell guide of the 1950s. Except there would probably have been more hedgerows in those days.
It was taken by the A427, just east of Market Harborough. I remember walking up to Dingley and then back to town via Braybrooke.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment