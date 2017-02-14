Six of the Best 667

William Wallace dissects our current enemy.
Simon Wessely explains why we shouldn’t close the child refugee scheme.
Paul Evans argues that modern demand for transparency has fatally weakened parliamentary democracy. Hear him.
"Then there is perhaps the most monstrous application of racial terror in our historical register: Aug. 28, 1955, when 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched." Jason Parham on a notorious case.
Do bowlers get overlooked as England captain because of the old class system? Derek Pringle investigates.
Samuel Wigley presents some stunning shots of Oliver Reed, Shirley Anne Field and Joseph Losey in Weymouth in the summer of 1961. They were in the seaside town filming one of Hammer’s most unique films – the apocalyptic sci-fi classic The Damned.
