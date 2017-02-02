Thursday, February 02, 2017

Swale: The least used station in Kent


Last month Londonist took us to Longcross, which is the least used station in Surrey.

Swale holds that accolade in Kent. It is a strange place: you expect to see Iain Sinclair arriving along the verge of the main road or Magwich emerging from the marsh.

You can find the fascinating history of the station on Kent Rail.
