Sunday, May 13, 2018

A Market Harborough ghost sign


Frank Taylor's fish and chip shop in Adam and Eve Street, Market Harborough, said the 1981 edition of Travellers' Britain, was the second oldest in the world.

I don't know where they got that from, and it didn't do the best chips in town, but it is remembered today by this ghost sign.

The building is now occupied by the excellent Duncan Murray Wines and Wine Bar.
